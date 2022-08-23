“Govt not taking decisions on time”: Gadkari does some plain-speaking

Time is "more important than technology or resources", the Union minister said at an event in Mumbai

“The government is “not taking decisions in time” and that’s a problem,” Gadkari, who’s plain-speaking seems to have cost him his place in the BJP’s top decision-making body, said at an event on Sunday.

“You can make miracles…and the potential is there…My suggestion is the future of Indian infrastructure is very bright. We need to accept good technology, good innovation, good research and successful practices in the world and in the country. We should have alternative materials by which we can reduce costs without compromising on the quality. And time is the most important thing in the construction. Time is the biggest capital. The biggest problem is the government is not taking decisions on time,” said the Union Minister.

‘Time is important’

Time is “more important than technology or resources”, he said, addressing NATCON 2022, organized by the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers, Mumbai.

BJP leaders, however, say Gadkari’s words were not for any specific government but governments in general.

There is a mismatch between Gadkari’s words and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments just days ago, highlighting his government’s success in crossing big milestones in what he calls the “Amrit Kaal”, or golden era.

Gadkari’s plain-speaking

Last week, Gadkari was dropped from the powerful BJP parliamentary board in a shake-up focused on upcoming polls, including the 2024 national election. At a recent event in Nagpur, Gadkari was quoted as saying that today’s politics was more about powerplay and that at times he thought of quitting politics.

Hours after his comments on decisions taking time, Gadkari said in Nagpur that the BJP’s rise to power could be credited to Vajpayee, LK Advani and Deendayal Upadhyaya.