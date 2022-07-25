Nitin Gadkari says he often feels like ‘quitting politics‘ as there is more to life

The Union minister said that politics nowadays has become more about staying in power rather than being a vehicle for social change and development

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says he often feels like “quitting politics” as he believes there is more to life than politics. His comment at a function in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, his hometown, on Saturday caused a flutter.

“A lot of times I wonder whether I should give up politics. There is more to life than politics,” Gadkari said at a function to honour social worker Girish Gandhi, who is known to have political links across the spectrum.

The minister said at an event in Nagpur that politics nowadays has become more about staying in power, rather than being a vehicle for social change and development.

“We have to understand what politics means. Is it for the welfare of society, country or about being in government?” he said.

‘Politics today means power’

“Today what we are seeing is 100 per cent about coming to power. Politics is a true instrument of socio-economic reform, and that is why, today’s politicians must work for the development of education, arts etc in society,” said the minister.

“Politics has been a part of the social movement right from Mahatma Gandhi’s era, but then it focused on the nation and development goals,” Times of India quoted him as saying.

“When Girish bhau was in politics, I used to discourage him because even I think sometimes about quitting politics. Apart from politics, there are many things in life which are worth doing,” said Gadkari. Girish Gandhi, a former MLC, had quit NCP in 2014.

