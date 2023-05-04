Go First suspends sale of tickets till May 15; DGCA asks airline to process refunds

After Go First abruptly canceled flights for three days starting May 3, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to the airline.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Thursday (May 4) that Go First, the airline in crisis, has halted the sale of tickets until May 15. The airline is presently focused on rescheduling or refunding already booked flights for future travel dates.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show cause notice to the airline after it suddenly decided to cancel flights for three days starting May 3.

Also Read: Air India CEO, head of flight safety get show-cause notice from DGCA

“Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them,” the regulator said in a statement.

Advertisement

After examining the reply filed by Go First, the watchdog has issued an order “under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation”.

Also Read: Pilot allowing friend into cockpit: DGCA orders Air India to deroster entire crew

The regulator also said it is committed to minimising passenger inconvenience in view of the abrupt decision by Go First to suspend their scheduled operations without any prior intimation.

(With agency inputs)