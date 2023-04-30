Air India CEO, head of flight safety get show-cause notice from DGCA

Air India failed to report an incident involving a pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit during a February 27 Dubai-Delhi flight

As per a senior official, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sent a show-cause notice to Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India, due to the airline’s failure to report an incident involving a pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit during a February 27 Dubai-Delhi flight.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the Tata Group-owned airlines Head of Safety, Security and Quality Functions Henry Donohoe.

A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit.

The incident happened on February 27.

The show-cause notices were issued to the Air India CEO and the head of flight safety on April 21 for not doing timely reporting of the incident to DGCA, which is in violation of the regulator’s safety instructions, the senior official at the DGCA told PTI on Sunday.

Besides, there was a delay in investigating the incident. Both the executives have been given 15 days to respond to the show-cause notices, the official said.

There was no immediate comment from Air India. According to sources, the actual incident occurred on February 27 and it was reported by confidential mail to Campbell and Donohoe on March 3. The first enquiry was conducted by the DGCA on April 21 while Air India had not done any enquiry before that.

Earlier this month, DGCA directed Air India to deroster the entire crew of the Dubai-Delhi flight till investigations were complete.

On April 21, the airline said it had taken serious note of the reported incident and that investigations were underway. Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be a violation of norms.

It may be recalled that earlier this year Air India was slapped with a fine of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for not reporting two back-to-back incidents of alleged peeing on its international flights.

