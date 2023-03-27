‘Getting an ass to run horse’s race’: Hardeep Singh Puri’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Minister says since Rahul had been convicted by a court, they need to “fight that in the court” instead of “invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar”

BJP MP and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday (March 27) took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party, saying, “You are getting an ass to run a horse’s race.”

In a video posted by news agency ANI, he said the Congress needs “to do some serious introspection” and know the “lines of propriety, what is acceptable in political discourse, the legal system.” He added that since Rahul had been convicted by a court, they need to “fight that in the court” instead of “invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar”.

#WATCH | On Opposition's protest over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "…You are getting an ass to run a horse's race…They really deserve to do some serious introspection…People of India would judge them for what they are…Fight… pic.twitter.com/2Yjq3ybcWG — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

Puri also slammed Rahul Gandhi for saying he would not apologise because his name was “not Savarkar.” The minister says scornfully, “Do you know the contribution of people like Savarkarji?”

Protests “melodramatic”

Referring to Congress general secretary and Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s passionate speech at Rajghat on Sunday, Puri said, “Where was Bhagwan Ram, and where are these guys!”

Priyanka said during the Congress’ Sankalp Satyagraha, “They (the BJP) say we are dynasts. Who was Lord Ram? He was exiled; he did his duty towards his family, his land. Was he a dynast? Were the Pandavas dynasts? They fought for the values of their family.”

Terming the Congress protests “melodramatic,” Puri said, “You have been convicted by a court. And then there are automatic procedures. And then to bring in this kind of melodramatics… I mean, the people of India will judge them for what they are.”

Congress protest

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have maintained that his disqualification as an MP from Lok Sabha is a conspiracy to stop him from asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi uncomfortable questions about Gautam Adani regarding the charges made in the Hindenburg Research report.

On Monday, Opposition parties joined hands and dressed in black to protest against the action against Rahul Gandhi. Even Congress critics Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party joined the Opposition protest meeting called by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With agency inputs)