General Bipin Rawat had escaped a helicopter crash in 2018

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday (December 8), had actually survived a helicopter crash six years ago.

In February 3, 2018, a Cheeta helicopter had crashed soon after taking off from Dimapur, Nagaland. Gen Rawat, who was then a lieutenant general, two pilots and a Colonel survived the crash, which had occurred due to engine failure.

But he was not lucky this time, as his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board died when the Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed in Nilgiri Hills minutes before its scheduled landing. The mishap happened reportedly due to low visibility due to foggy conditions.

Group captain Varun Singh from DSSC (Defence Services Staff College), the lone survivor of the crash, was rescued from the site with 80 per cent burns. He is battling for his life.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the death of the Chief of Defence Staff on Twitter stating that around noon today (December 8), an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of four members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers had met with a tragic and fatal accident near Coonoor, TN.