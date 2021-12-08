Chopper with CDS crashes: Many feared dead; official statement tomorrow

Mi-17 helicopter, with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board, crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday afternoon. Four people are confirmed dead

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has postponed his decision to address Parliament on the crash of Army chopper in Tamil Nadu, which had Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board. The Defence Minister was slated to address the Parliament on Wednesday (December 8), but will now make a statement on Thursday (December 9).

General Bipin Rawat was one of the 14 passengers on board Mi-17 Army helicopter that crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (December 8), the Indian Air Force confirmed.

As per official reports, four persons are confirmed dead in the crash that happened reportedly due to low visibility.

There is still no information on the condition of Gen Rawat though, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

Advertisement

As per the protocol, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash and the Indian Air Force chief was asked to reach the site. On Wednesday afternoon, Singh also visited Gen Rawat’s official residence in Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin too is flying to Coonoor, as per latest reports.

TV visuals showed the badly damaged chopper in flames, possibly under the impact of the crash. Apparently, a major tragedy was averted as the helicopter fell at some distance away from human habitation, averting possible mass casualties. The accident site was a scene of despair with trees being reduced to broken pieces under the impact of the crash, flames from the chopper engulfing the wooden logs resulting in billowing smoke and personnel scurrying to douse the fire, including using buckets and water hose.

The rescue work was made difficult by the rough terrain. Senior Tamil Nadu government officials are assisting the relief work at the crash site. A medical team from Ooty and Coimbatore too rushed to the spot.

The chopper took off at 11.47 am from IAF’s Sulur base in Coimbatore and crashed near a government estate at 12.20 pm in the Nilgiris in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu, about 10 kms from Wellington where it was supposed to land. It took more than an hour and support of nearby villagers to douse the fire.

The bodies found were shifted to Ooty general hospital and to the military hospital inside Madras Regiment Centre, located at Black Bridge near Aruvankadu.

Meanwhile, the Ooty-Kattery road has been blocked for vehicles. Only those moving upwards, towards Ooty from Coimbatore, are being allowed to pass. Vehicles moving from Ooty to the plains have been diverted.

The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington in the Nilgiris. Meanwhile, official sources in Coimbatore said four bodies have been retrieved and three persons rescued from under the debris of the helicopter which crashed in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area near Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district.

There are speculations that Gen Rawat’s wife too was on board, but there is no official confirmation yet.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/cnKn7RNFeR — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

There were about 14 people on board, which included senior Defence officials. The helicopter was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to DSC in Wellington where Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was slated to participate in an event later.

(With inputs from agencies)

(This is a developing story)