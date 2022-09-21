Gehlot or Tharoor will be puppet in hands of Rahul Gandhi: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan also dubbed the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra as "Corruption Jodo Yatra", saying it started with the "2G partners" of DMK

Talking about the Congress president polls, the BJP said that whoever becomes Congress president, whether it is Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor, they will only be a “puppet” in the hands of Rahul Gandhi who will be the “main driver”.

BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan also dubbed the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra as “Corruption Jodo Yatra”, saying it started with the “2G partners” of DMK.

“This Bharat Jodo Yatra should be called as Corruption Jodo Yatra…It started with the blessings of 2G partners of DMK in Kanyakumari. Now it entered Kerala, and Rahul Gandhi maintains deafening silence on corrupt excise policy of AAP government in Delhi, as it was copied from the excise policy of Congress-led UDF government in Kerala,” he told reporters in the capital.

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul charms Kerala as BJP, Left watch befuddled

Advertisement

Alleging that the Gandhi scion is “institutionalising” corruption, Vadakkan said he should come clean and speak up on AAP government’s excise policy (which has now been withdrawn).

Referring to the presidential election in the Congress, his erstwhile party, Vadakkan said, “Any system Congress party adopts, whether Gehlot or Tharoor becomes president…They would only be puppets. The main driver would be Rahul Gandhi, who would be driving from the back.”

After over two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the party chief post with Shashi Tharoor all set to enter the fray after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too has indicated that he will throw his hat in the ring if Rahul Gandhi does not agree to take on the party’s reins.n