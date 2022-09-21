Cong loyalists make beeline to meet Rahul as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Kochi

Congress supporters who spoke to The Federal said they have hope that the party will unite the Opposition against the BJP while showing faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi

The 14th day of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra – which entered Kochi on Wednesday (September 21) – coincided with the death anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru, the legendary leader of the 20th century renaissance movement.

The Congress leader began the yatra from Kumbalam Toll plaza, the entry point from Alappuzha District to Ernakulam in the Salem-Kanyakumari national highway, by paying floral tributes to Sree Narayana Guru.

Rahul was accompanied by state Congress leaders as well as senior leader Sachin Pilot.

“An inspiring start to the day. Offered my tributes to the great spiritual leader, philosopher and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru whose teachings of equality are key to the idea of #BharatJodoYatra,” Rahul tweeted.

Congress loyalists wait for glimpses of Rahul

This Federal reporter who followed the rally, met 65-year-old Rosy, a native of Kochi who, despite having a swollen leg, waited patiently by the highway to get a glimpse of her favourite leader.

“I have been a Congress supporter since childhood. Till this day, I have not seen the top leaders of the party walking through the people, talking to them and listening to them. This is completely new for me. Hence I wanted to witness it,” Rosy told The Federal.

The fact that Congress supporters like Rosy have not met any prominent leaders in their lifetime reflects the party’s failure to have touched base with grassroots voters and explains its dwindling popularity and poll routs.

A grandmother, who has never participated in any political activity except for casting her vote religiously, Rosy, believes that the country needs to get rid of the BJP government.

Why Kerala voters still have faith in Cong

Sabitha and Abina, two women in their mid-forties, were among a group of women who were waiting on the road since 6.30 am to get the closest view of Rahul.

“He is our darling,” says Sabitha. Apart from the curiosity to see a celebrity leader, both the women have clear political views as well.

“Kerala is safe. Here either LDF or UDF comes to power. BJP has no role; but the situation is not the same in North India and other states. We need a political change in the country,” says Abina.

Both the women are not hard core Congress loyalists as Rosy, but definitely have faith in the leadership of Rahul. “We all see Congress MLAs and MPs joining BJP every day. We are not sure if they will be able to bring a change, but we believe that Rahul Gandhi would be able to make it.”

The women who were waiting to catch glimpses of Rahul, were hopeful that the yatra would help in rejuvenating the Congress in the least if not ‘uniting the whole country’ as they claim.

Why support the Congress? The women term the Citizenship Amendment Act, allegations of vote tampering by the BJP during elections, divisive politics, hate campaigns, and price rise among reasons that have made them wary of the BJP government at the Centre. They are not sure if Congress will be able to bring a change, but are hopeful that the party does have enough heft to make a broad alliance of all the opposition parties in the fight against the BJP.

The people who came to greet Rahul were not from any particular community, caste or social strata. Unni Krishnan who works for the Merchant Navy and his wife Sheeba travelled 10-odd kilometres to the highway to watch the rally pass by.

“There were problems even when Congress was in power, but there was no hatred among people for one another. Communal polarisation wasn’t at its peak as it is today when the Congress was in power,” says Unni Krishnan.

Rahul keeps politics away, journalists too

The attempts by Rahul and his colleagues to keep politics out of the yatra has become strikingly visible, so much so that even journalists covering the yatra are finding it difficult to get political stories connected to the rally.

“The yatra is rich with people’s participation, but there is everything except politics,” says T J Sreelal, a senior journalist who has reported on the Congress politics for more than two decades.

While the media is making do with light stories, the photograph of the day is usually Rahul pampering children or giving hugs to senior citizens.

“People who are joining the yatra on its course want to listen to Rahul and his plans to bring a political change in India, but instead of talking to people, he says he is here to listen to them,” says Sreelal.

During the yatra in Kochi, Rahul would meet selected representatives from the IT industry, activists and transgender persons. A meeting with the leaders of Kerala Congress (Joseph group) has also been scheduled. Interestingly, he does not meet journalists. The list of people who want to meet Rahul and to talk with him is prepared in advance for security clearance.

‘Kerala leg to cement Congress’ hold in state’

“This Yatra would indeed make the situation better for Congress in Kerala, but not outside,” says Dr Ramakumar, an economist and political commentator. Dr Ramakumar told The Federal that spending 19 days in Kerala is a thought out decision because the party is not confident of maintaining its seat share in the 2024 election. “I understand that they are worried about the results even in Kerala. With the state being one of the Congress’s existing strongholds, the party doesn’t want to lose it at any cost,” he adds.