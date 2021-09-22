Gadkari gets Rs 4 lakh a month from YouTube. What about other politicians?

What politicians such as Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Stalin and others could be getting as revenue? What about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a huge following on YouTube?

While reviewing the progress of the New Delhi-Mumbai Expressway recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari talked about his popular YouTube channel. What he said next was a revelation for many, that he gets at least Rs 4 lakh every month as royalty from the channel, thanks to the rising viewership.

This made us wonder what politicians like Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Stalin and others could be getting as revenue? What about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a huge following on YouTube?

Here is what we found out.