‘Fundamental democratic principles’ should apply in Rahul’s case too: Germany

After the US said it was “watching” Rahul Gandhi’s case, Germany becomes first European nation to say it has “taken note” of the verdict

In the first response by any European country on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and subsequent disqualification as MP, Germany has said “standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles” should apply in his case too.

Earlier this week, the US said it was watching Rahul Gandhi’s case and it continues to engage with the Indian government on the shared commitment to democratic values, including freedom of expression.

On Wednesday (March 29), Germany’s foreign ministry spokesperson said at a press meet: “We have taken note of the verdict of first instance against the Indian Opposition politician Rahul Gandhi, as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict,” she said.

“It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis,” the spokesperson added.

She said Germany expects that “standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles” will apply in the case.

US statement

On Monday (March 27), US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, “Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy, and we’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in Indian courts.”

Gandhi was disqualified last week as the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad after being convicted in a criminal case of defamation. In April 2019, Gandhi remarked “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname” at an election rally in Karnataka’s Kolar. BJP MLA Purnesh Modi filed the criminal defamation case against him.

Last week, Gandhi was convicted in the case and handed a two-year imprisonment. He is currently out on bail and can appeal in a higher court. However, following the law, he was automatically disqualified as an MP from the Lok Sabha on the following day.

