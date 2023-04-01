Full emergency declared at Delhi airport after FedEx flight hit by bird

“Delhi-Dubai FedEx flight was involved in air turnback due to a suspected bird hit at 1,000 feet today," DGCA said.

A full emergency was declared at Delhi airport on Saturday morning (April 1) after a FedEx cargo aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off.

The Delhi-Dubai FedEx flight landed safely and took off again in the afternoon, according to media reports.

“Full emergency declared at Delhi airport after Dubai bound FedEx aircraft suffers bird-hit soon after take-off,” a Delhi airport official was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Delhi-Dubai FedEx flight was involved in air turnback due to a suspected bird hit at 1,000 feet today. Delhi airport (DIAL) declared an emergency. Aircraft landed back safely. After inspection, it has been released for flight,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.