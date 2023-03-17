DGCA: Indian carriers to fly 22,907 weekly domestic flights in summer

DGCA said 11 airlines will operate the domestic services, with the maximum weekly flights by IndiGo at 11,465

Indian carriers will operate 22,907 weekly domestic flights during the summer schedule beginning from March 26, up from 21,941 flown in the winter schedule, said the DGCA.

According to aviation regulator DGCA, 11 airlines will operate the domestic services, with maximum weekly flights by IndiGo at 11,465.

Alliance Air, Air Asia, SpiceJet and Vistara will operate fewer flights in the summer schedule compared to the 2022 winter schedule.

The summer schedule is from March 26 till October 28. The winter schedule lasts from October 28, 2022 to March 25, 2023.

SpiceJet will fly only 2,240 weekly flights in the summer schedule. This is nearly 30 per cent lower than 3,193 weekly flights in the winter schedule.

DGCA says

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday that 22,907 departures per week have been finalised to and from 110 airports for the summer schedule compared to 21,941 departures per week from 106 airports in the winter schedule 2022.

“Of these 110 airports, Jeypore, Cooch Behar, Hollongi, Jamshedpur, Pakyong and Mopa (Goa) are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines. Operations from Ziro and Hindon airport are not proposed in the summer schedule 2023,” a DGCA statement said.

Tata Group-owned Air India will operate 2,178 weekly flights, which will be 9.45 per cent more than 1,990 in the winter schedule.

Its group airlines — Vistara and AirAsia — will fly fewer flights compared to the winter schedule.

Vistara, Air Asia

While Vistara will operate 1,856 weekly flights (4.38 per cent lower as against the winter schedule), Air Asia will be flying a marginally lesser number of flights at 1,456. Air Asia’s weekly flights totalled 1,462 in the winter schedule.

No-frills carrier Go Air, now rebranded as Go First, will be operating 10.65 per cent more weekly flights at 1,538 in the summer schedule.

Akasa Air will operate 751 weekly flights in the summer schedule. Alliance Air will be flying 14 per cent less weekly flights at 887.

According to the statement, Star Air and Fly Big will operate a higher number of weekly flights in the summer schedule at 234 and 220 respectively.

IndiaOne will be the new operator in the 2023 summer schedule; it will have 82 weekly flights.

(With agency inputs)