Former Cong leader CR Kesavan joins BJP

In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he highlighted the reason behind his move, saying he can no longer “concur with what the party presently symbolises”

Having resigned from the Congress in February this year, CR Kesavan, grandson of India’s first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, joined the BJP on Saturday.

“I want to thank you for inducting me into the world’s largest political party – BJP, especially on a day when our PM is in Tamil Nadu,” said Kesavan.

Speaking to the media, Kesavan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative leadership has inspired everyone in the country. “We believe in the leadership of PM Modi, and he will take us on the right path,” he added.

Also read: AK Antony’s son Anil joins BJP: ‘I have taken the right step’

Advertisement

Kesavan resigned from the Congress on February 23, bringing his long association with the party to an end. In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, he highlighted the reason behind his move, saying he can no longer “concur with what the party presently symbolises”.

Talking about his exit from the grand old party, Kesavan said, “I have been a member of the Congress for last 22 years, but unfortunately over a period of time, I feel in INC, the attitude and approach were neither constructive nor concrete. The values which I worked for, had changed.”