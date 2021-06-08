Fix glitches on Income Tax portal: Finance Minister tells Infosys

Several social media users found glitches in the new e-filing portal, developed by Infosys

A day after income tax users complained about glitches in the new e-filing portal, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (June 8) asked Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys, to make sure users are not “let down due to service quality”.

The new IT portal was launched on Monday (June 7). Immediately after the launch, several social media users complained about one or the other problem. Some said that certain features were taking longer than usual to load. However, there were many who appreciated the new benefits extended by the new portal.

Sitharaman tweeted: “The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL (timeline) grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority.”

Infosys also manages the IT infrastructure of GSTN, the company that processes GST returns. The system too had faced problems earlier which drew tax payers’ ire.

In 2019, Infosys got a contract to develop the new income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and speed up the refunds process. The new portal has a user-friendly software with features like immediate processing of tax returns for quick issue of refunds. Provisions like the online tax payment system and a mobile app will be available after June 18.

Infosys had not responded to people’s complains at the time of publishing this news report.