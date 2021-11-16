Five members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family die in Bihar road accident

According to police, the 4X4 they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway 333.

At least five members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s extended family were killed in a road accident in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Tuesday.

According to police, the 4X4 they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway 333. The accident took place on Sheikhpura-Sikandra Road in Pipra Village at around 6.10am.

Four others were injured and are currently critical, the police said, adding the truck driver and his helper fled.

The impact was so severe that authorities had to use iron cutters to pull out the bodies from the vehicle, one report said.

Advertisement

“The victims, including two women, were returning from Patna after the cremation of Haryana Additional Director General of Police OP Singh’s sister.”

OP Singh is Sushant’s brother-in-law. The actor, who passed away in Mumbai last year, is survived by his father and four sisters.