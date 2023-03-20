FCRA violation: Govt for CBI probe into Harsh Mander’s NGO Aman Biradari

Mander was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council in the UPA government

The Union Home Ministry has recommended a CBI inquiry against NGO Aman Biradari for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), officials said on Monday (March 20). The NGO was founded by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander as “a people’s campaign for a secular, peaceful, just and humane world”.

Mander was a member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the previous UPA government. The officials said the CBI inquiry has been recommended as Aman Biradari allegedly violated various provisions of the FCRA.

All NGOs receiving foreign funding has to mandatorily register with the Home Ministry under the FCRA.

(With agency inputs)