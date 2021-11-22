Farmers write open letter to Modi govt listing 6 demands

‘We want to assure you that we are not fond of sitting on the streets…’ the Samyukt Kisan Morcha says.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to resume talks with farmers to resolve their six pending demands.

The farmers on the agitation are also awaiting withdrawal of the farm laws in Parliament, as was announced by the PM recently.

“We want to assure you that we are not fond of sitting on the streets. We too desire that, after resolving other issues as soon as possible, we return to our homes, families and farming. If you want the same, then the government should immediately resume talks with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha,” the SKM wrote.

Their six demands are:

Surety on MSP

A Minimum Support Price based on the comprehensive cost of production (C2+50 per cent) should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce, so that every farmer in the country can be guaranteed at least the MSP announced by the government for their entire crop.

Withdrawal of draft ‘Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021’

The SKM stated that during talks with the Centre, the government had promised the proposed law would be withdrawn, but it was included in Parliament’s agenda and is still pending.

Removal of penal provisions on farmers

The SKM wants the government to remove Section 15 of Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act 2021, which allows for penal action against farmers in case of stubble-burning that is allegedly ruining the air quality in the Capital.

Withdrawal of criminal cases

Thousands of farmers have been implicated in hundreds of cases during their protest movement in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and several other states. The SKM wants these cases to be withdrawn immediately.

Union MoS Ajay Mishra

The SKM wants the sacking and arrest of the minister over the Lakhimpur incident.

Land for martyrs’ memorial

The farmers want land for the construction of a martyrs’ memorial at Singhu for the 700 farmers who reportedly died during the anti-farm law protests, along with compensation for their families.

The SKM has also so far decided to continue with its programme till November 29, the first day of the Winter session of Parliament. It has asked all protesting farmers to participate in the Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat on November 22 as well as gather at all protest sites on the first anniversary of the farmers’ agitation on November 26.

The next meeting of the SKM is scheduled for November 27 where a decision will be taken on the next course of action.