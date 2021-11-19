Farmers nixed arrogance with satyagraha: Rahul; Mamata, Capt cheer

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi said that the three farm laws would be repealed in the winter session of Parliament

The Centre’s dramatic decision to withdraw the controversial farm laws which triggered massive farmer protests has evoked an array of responses from across all quarters.

Various farmer unions and Opposition leaders welcomed the move, calling it a victory for the farmers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was quick to take a snipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The country’s farmers have defeated arrogance with their satyagraha,” Rahul tweeted along with an old tweet from January this year where he said, “Mark my words, the government will have to take back the anti-farm laws.”

The Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) Ugrahan faction welcomed the PM’s announcement to repeal the three contentious farm laws on Friday.

“It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab,” Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of BKU’s Ugrahan faction, said.

On the Prime Minister’s appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, “Farmers unions will sit together and decide the future course of action.”

BKU (Ugrahan) is the largest among all protesting farmers unions and are protesting at the Tikri border. Ugrahan faction of the BKU has a sizeable presence across Punjab. Various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since last year to demand repeal of three farm laws.

“Protest won’t be stopped immediately but will stop only after the farm laws repealed in Parliament,” BKU’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) hailed the PM’s announcement to repeal the three laws, and said that it would wait for the announcement to take effect through due Parliamentary procedures.

“SKM reminds the Prime Minister that the agitation of farmers is not just against the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending,” the organization said in a statement.

“Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah,” former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

“My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

“Country’s annadatas have made arrogance bow its head through satyagraha: Rahul Gandhi after farm laws repeal announcement,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court-appointed farm panel member Anil Ghanwat described the Central government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, as regressive.

“This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers betterment,” Ghanwat said. “Our panel had submitted several corrections and solutions over the three farm laws, but instead of using it to solve the impasse, Modi and BJP chose to backtrack. They just want to win elections and nothing else,” he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)