In dramatic announcement by PM, Centre rolls back three farm laws

The Prime Minister also said the Centre is working on changing crop pattern.

In a stunning and dramatic move, the Centre has decided to withdraw the controversial farm laws which triggered massive farmer protests, for months, across the country.

Addressing the nation at 9 am on Friday (November 19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Something was lacking, which is why we could not convince some farmers about the laws. But today is Prakash Parv, not the time to blame anyone. Today, I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws.”

“I shall never stop from doing good work. What I did was for the country, what I will do will be for my country. Trust me, I will work more so that your dreams can come true,” Modi said, after wishing people on the occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said. The agriculture budget has risen by five times with over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually, Modi said.

He also highlighted his govt’s measures to benefit small farmers. “I have experienced farmers’ difficulties, challenges from very close quarters in my five decades of public life,” the prime minister said.

Significantly, later today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in Uttar Pradesh where crucial Assembly elections are slated.

