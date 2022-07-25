‘Extremely radicalised’ food delivery executive arrested in Bengaluru

Akhtar Hussain Lashkar, who was working as a food delivery executive, was picked up on Sunday night from a rented flat on the third floor of an apartment in Tilaknagar.

A youth from Assam has been arrested in Bengaluru by the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru on accounts of being “extremely radicalised”.

Police say an investigation is underway to find out if he has links with any terrorist outfit.

Akhtar Hussain Lashkar, who was working as a food delivery executive, was picked up on Sunday night from a rented flat on the third floor of an apartment in Tilaknagar.

He was living with some other people belonging to the same profession.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday that the police have also detained his “accomplices” for questioning.

Police sources said that Lashkar has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including one for waging a war against the Government of India.

“He’s an extremely radicalised youth. We have been working together with various agencies. He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. The investigation and interrogation are on to unearth whether (he had links) with any of the organisations,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said.

Police informed that Lashkar was working as a delivery boy. Other details will come out after the investigation said police who are working with various agencies and got inputs about his activities.

“Details cannot be shared but the fact (is) that an FIR has been registered and the person has been arrested. There is enough evidence collected regarding the radicalised youth in Bengaluru, the Commissioner added.

Central Crime Branch sources further said that Lashkar had fled north India and was holed up in the city.

Jnanendra lauded the police for their action. The minister recalled that the Bengaluru police had recently arrested a terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir at Okalipuram in the city.

(With Agency Inputs)