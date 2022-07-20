SC grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in all UP FIRs; disbands SIT

The court has also said that Zubair shall be released on bail subject to the furnishing of a bail bond of ₹20,000 at Patiala House Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (July 20) granted interim bail to Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair in all the FIRs filed against him in Uttar Pradesh.

Disbanding the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe Zubair’s tweets, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and AS Bopanna transferred all the six FIRs to the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The apex court also ordered that he will be released on bail if any other FIR is lodged against him for the same cause of action.

The apex court bench that Zubair will be released on bail in all the FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh after depositing a bail bond of ₹20,000 with Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Patiala House Court, New Delhi.

Commenting that Zubair was caught in a “vicious cycle” with news FIRs being registered against him once he comes out of an old one, the top court directed the Uttar Pradesh government not to take any “precipitative” action against the journalist till the next hearing.

The apex court has said that the transfer of FIRs shall apply to all existing FIRs and to all future FIRs that may be registered on the issue.

Mohammed Zubair is now free to move Delhi High Court asking for quashing of all or any FIRs registered against him.