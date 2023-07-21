Ensure life of respect, dignity to Tamils in Sri Lanka: Modi to Wickremesinghe

The PM highlighted the need for implementation of 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe India’s expectations from Colombo to fulfill the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation and ensure a life of respect and dignity for it.

The issue figured prominently in the wide-ranging talks between Modi and Wickremesinghe, with the prime minister highlighting the need for the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th Amendment that provides for devolution of power to it. The 13th amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

In his media statement after the talks, Wickremesinghe said he shared with Modi the “comprehensive proposal” he presented this week for “furthering reconciliation, power sharing through devolution and the multiple elements of the Northern development plan”.

“I have invited all party leaders in Parliament to work towards consensus and national unity on these measures. Thereafter the government will place the relevant legislation before Parliament,” he added.

Glad to welcome President Wickremesinghe. I congratulate him on completing a year in office and working for Sri Lanka’s progress with great courage. Sri Lanka is key to our 'Neighbourhood First' and 'SAGAR' efforts and thus, we discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties. @RW_UNP pic.twitter.com/Dz3A8j4BPg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2023

Modi said they also talked about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka and President Wickremesinghe told him about his inclusive approach.

“We hope that the government of Sri Lanka will fulfill the aspirations of the Tamils; drive the process of rebuilding for equality, justice and peace; fulfill its commitment to implement the 13th amendment and conduct the provincial council elections; will ensure a life of respect and dignity for the Tamil community of Sri Lanka,” he said.

Talking about the 75th anniversary of India-Lanka diplomatic ties, Modi announced implementing various projects worth Rs 75 crore for the Indian-origin Tamil citizens of Sri Lanka.

“Also, the Indian-origin Tamil community is completing 200 years of its arrival in Sri Lanka. I am happy to say that on this occasion, various projects worth Rs 75 crore will be implemented for the Indian-origin Tamil citizens of Sri Lanka,” Modi said. “Along with this, India will also contribute to the development programs in the northern and eastern region of Sri Lanka,” he said.

