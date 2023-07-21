Adani meets Wickremesinghe to explore range of projects in Sri Lanka

Adani said the discussions covered the Colombo Port West Container Terminal, a 500 MW wind project and the expansion of renewable energy expertise to produce green hydrogen

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani has called on visiting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to explore multiple range of projects in the island nation.

Adani tweeted that the discussions covered the ongoing development of the Colombo Port West Container Terminal, a 500 MW wind project and the expansion of renewable energy expertise to produce green hydrogen.

“Great honour to have met Wickremesinghe to discuss a fascinating set of projects,” he said, shortly after the president reached New Delhi on Thursday evening on a two-day official visit to India.

The Adani Group was in August last year issued approval to start wind power projects in Pooneryn in Sri Lanka’s northeast.

Adani Green Energy was issued provisional approval for two wind projects — 286 MW in Mannar and 234 MW in Pooneryn — for an investment of over $500 million.

The Adani Group has also invested in Colombo’s Western container terminal.

Jaishankar, Ranil

Earlier on Thursday, external affairs minister S Jaishankar met Wickremesinghe and expressed confidence that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The external affairs ministry said the visit will strengthen the multi-faceted partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India has important, multifaceted relations with the island nation.