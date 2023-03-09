ED arrests Sisodia for ‘money laundering’, a day before bail hearing

Sisodia has been arrested on charges of money laundering related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party member, on charges of money laundering related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The 51-year-old was placed under arrest on Thursday (March 9) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, PTI has reported.

The agency alleged Sisodia was “evasive” in his replies and was “not cooperating in the probe.”

Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

The first round of Sisodia’s questioning by the ED took place on March 7.

