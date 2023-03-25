Disturbed areas cut in three north-eastern states, increased in fourth

More areas came under AFSPA jurisdiction in Arunachal Pradesh but were cut in Assam, Manipur and partly in Nagaland

The Central government has put more districts under the jurisdiction of “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Arunachal Pradesh but cut them in Assam and Manipur and partly in Nagaland.

The Union Home Ministry on Friday extended for six months the “disturbed areas” status in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland following a review of the law and order situation in both the states.

The AFSPA gives the armed forces in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire to maintain public order. The legislation has been widely criticized by right activists.

“Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal bordering Assam are declared as ‘disturbed area’ … for six months with effect from April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier,” an official notification said.

Similarly, in Nagaland, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts and areas falling within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima district, Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki C police stations in Mokokchung district, Yanglok police station in Longleng district, Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha district, and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district are declared ‘disturbed area’ for six months with effect from April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier,” another notification said.

At the same time, the Centre has again decided to decrease the jurisdiction of disturbed areas in Assam and Manipur and partly in Nagland, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Shah tweeted that the decision had been taken due to a significant improvement in the security situation in the north-eastern region.

“A historic day for the Northeast! PM @narendramodi led GoI has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA,” he said.

Shah said that due to peace and development in the northeast, the region was rapidly heading on the path of peace and development.

