Biswabandhu Sen new Tripura Speaker; Tipra Motha abstains from voting

On Friday (March 24), Biswabandhu Sen, a BJP MLA, was elected as the Speaker of the Tripura Assembly.

Sen received 32 votes, while opposition CPI(M)-Congress candidate Gopal Chandra Roy got 14 votes.

Tipra Motha, which has 13 members in the assembly, stayed away from voting.

Sen, a four-time MLA from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, was the deputy speaker in the previous assembly.

“I thank all members of the House, and would like to assure you that I will conduct the House impartially. I also seek cooperation from all members, irrespective of their party affiliation,” he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said he hoped that Sen would maintain the dignity of the post.

CPI(M) legislative party leader Jiten Chowdhury congratulated the new speaker, assuring all cooperation in running the House.

Roy, a Congress MLA who fought the election for the post, also assured cooperation.

