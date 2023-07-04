Dhami meets PM Modi, says UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand soon

He said the state government has not received a complete draft of the report on the code yet

As Uttarakhand works to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and said a common code will soon be implemented in the state, even as he denied having any discussion with the PM on the topic.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dhami said he has invited the PM to visit Uttarakhand. The chief minister said he also discussed the issue of assistance for the people affected in the Joshimath, Char Dham Yatra, and the increase in GST collection in the state among other issues.

However, when asked whether the UCC was also a topic of discussion, Dhami evaded a direct reply by saying the PM is already aware of all the details. “He knows all about the provisions of UCC. It is his thought that UCC should be implemented in the country,” Dhami said.

Also read: UCC is a threat to the existence of tribals: Chhattisgarh tribal body

He said the state government has not received a complete draft of the report on the code yet. “We will bring it (UCC) soon, we will not delay it, nor will we do anything in a hurry so that there are shortcomings…,” he said. Asked if tribal groups will be exempted from the common code, the chief minister said the committee has reached out to different tribal groups in the state.

Commenting on his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah earlier, Dhami said they discussed the Char Dham Yatra, the law and order situation in the state, and preparedness for natural disasters in view of the arrival of the monsoon.

In its manifesto for the 2022 assembly elections in the state, the BJP had promised to bring a UCC. Implementation of a UCC has been part of BJP election manifestos and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a strong push for it, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the issue to “mislead and provoke” the Muslim community.

(With agency inputs)