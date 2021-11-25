Despite PM’s climbdown, farmers in hordes make way to Delhi

The farmers are saying they would not end their protest till the farm laws are formally repealed and their other demands are met.

The farmers agitating against the Centre are showing no signs of retreat, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise climbdown last week on the contentious farm laws.

The huge demonstration by farmers on the borders of Delhi has completed a year and their agenda has been achieved, but the protest sites are only teeming with a larger turnout.

Dancing and singing, thousands of farmers are marching in hordes to Delhi to celebrate their win against the government.

Haryana Kisan Manch state president Prahlad Singh Bharukheda told media: “Farmers have struggled on the Delhi border for a year to get the agriculture laws repealed. Under pressure of the movement, the government repealed all three laws. The decision has also received the cabinet’s approval. This is a big victory for the farmers. That’s why the excited farmers are marching to Delhi.”

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have started leaving for the Singhu and Tikri borders near the capital via rail and roads, media reports said, adding that a farmers’ union has also decided to organise a mahapanchayat on Friday to mark one year of the protest.

After PM Modi recently announced that roll-back, the farmers had said they would not end their protest till the laws – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – are formally repealed and other demands are met.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet cleared a bill to be taken up in the upcoming Parliament session to roll back the laws. It will be introduced in the Winter Session, beginning next week.

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), a constituent of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, meanwhile, released a note on Minimum Support Price explaining why the farmers’ agitation will continue.

At a meeting on Sunday, the farmers’ group also decided on a series of upcoming programmes, including a march to Parliament on November 29 when the Houses meet for the next session.