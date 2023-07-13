Delhi HC refuses to stay call for applications for UPSC mains exam

The application was a part of the petition filed by a few aspirants seeking the answer key of the preliminary examination held earlier this year

The Delhi High Court on Thursday (July 13) turned down a petition seeking to stay the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s decision to invite applications for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh dismissed the application filed by some civil services aspirants seeking a direction to stay the “Detailed Application Form-1” dated July 10, 2023, issued by the UPSC for the examination.

“Application dismissed,” the judge said.

The application was a part of the petition filed by a few aspirants seeking the answer key of the preliminary examination held earlier this year.

The counsel for the petitioners urged the court to stay the invitation to apply for the mains application, saying else their main petition which concerns the results of the preliminary round of tests would become infructuous.

The petition, filed through advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey, said the petitioners were aggrieved by the “arbitrariness” of the Commission in conducting the entire recruitment cycle.

