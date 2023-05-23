How to clear IAS exam: UPSC topper Ishita Kishore shares her secrets

A Delhi University graduate and daughter of an Air Force officer, Ishita Kishore said achieving the first rank in the civil services examination was like a dream come true for her and that she would work towards women empowerment after becoming an IAS officer.

Twenty-six-year-old Kishore cleared the prestigious examination in her third attempt.

“I am very happy for getting the first rank. Its a dream come true for me,” Kishore told

