Delhi Assembly panel summons Kangana over offensive posts on Sikhs

Delhi Assembly’s peace and harmony committee has summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her alleged hateful posts on social media, panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6 over complaints citing an alleged offensive and derogatory Instagram story posted by her, according to the panel’s statement.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) had submitted a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Ranaut in Mumbai on Monday (November 22), alleging that she had used derogatory language against the Sikh community in her social media post.

In the complaint, the DSGMC had mentioned that Ranaut had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest as a “Khalistani movement” and also dubbed the Sikh community as “Khalistani terrorists”.

The complaint also claimed that Ranaut had recalled the massacre and genocide that happened during 1984 and earlier, as a planned and calculated move on part of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“Ranaut has used very derogatory and insulting language against the Sikh community as much as she has said that they were crushed under her (Indira Gandhi’s) shoes. This act on her part is most degrading, disrespectful and contemptuous, which has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community across the world,” an official of Khar police station said.

Ranaut has been in controversy recently after she had said in an interview after winning the Padma Shri that India had got its real independence in 2014, and what it had got in 1947 was “alms”.

