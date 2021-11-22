Sikh organization seeks FIR against Kangana for ‘derogatory comments’

Ranaut had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest as a “Khalistani movement” and also dubbed the Sikh community as “Khalistani terrorists”, the complaint read

A Sikh organisation submitted a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai on Monday (November 22), alleging that she had used derogatory language against the Sikh community in her social media post.

A Khar police station official said that a complaint was received from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and they are looking into it.

The official said that a delegation led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and president of the DSGMC, submitted the complaint against Ranaut.

In the complaint, the DSGMC has mentioned that Ranaut had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest as a “Khalistani movement” and also dubbed the Sikh community as “Khalistani terrorists”.

The complaint also claimed that Ranaut had recalled the massacre and genocide that happened during 1984 and earlier, as a planned and calculated move on part of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“Ranaut has used very derogatory and insulting language against the Sikh community as much as she has said that they were crushed under her (Indira Gandhi’s) shoes. This act on her part is most degrading, disrespectful and contemptuous, which has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community across the world,” the official said.

The DSGMC demanded that an FIR be registered against Ranaut under section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) “so that she may not be able to venture such type of exercise in future and spread her malicious and vicious propaganda all over the world to malign the image of the Sikh community”, it said.

