Dalai Lama apologises after facing backlash for asking child to “suck his tongue”

A viral video clip showed Tibet’s spiritual leader kissing a child on the lips and asking him to “suck” his tongue

The Dalai Lama has issued an apology after receiving severe backlash for a video in which he is seen kissing a young boy on the lips and asking him to “suck his tongue.”

In a statement issued on Twitter, the Dalai Lama’s team said the spiritual leaders extends his apology to the boy and his family while stating that he “often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way…”.

“A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” the statement said.

“His holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident,” it added.

The Buddhist leader came under fire after a video of him with the boy went viral.

The video showed Tibet’s spiritual leader kissing the child on the lips after which he sticks out his tongue to ask the boy to “suck it.”

Social media reports claimed the boy was of Indian origin.

The incident created a furore on social media with many calling the spiritual leader’s act “paedophilic,” “creepy,” and “abusive.”