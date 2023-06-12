Cyclone Biparjoy: Orange alert for Kutch, Saurashtra coast ahead of landfall in Gujarat

Mumbai experienced heavy rain and strong winds as the “extremely severe cyclonic storm” affected Maharashtra as well, and flight operations were affected, with several flights cancelled or delayed

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the Kutch and Saurashtra coast in Gujarat on Monday (June 12) as cyclone Biparjoy, which became an extremely severe storm on Sunday (June 11), was predicted to intensify further and make its landfall somewhere along the Kutch coast.

A bulletin issued by the IMD at 9.08 am on Monday said, “Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over east central & adjoining NE Arabian Sea near lat 19.2N & long 67.7E, about 380 km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port, Gujarat by noon of 15 June.”

Heavy rain, strong winds in Mumbai; flights affected

Mumbai experienced heavy rain and strong winds as the “extremely severe cyclonic storm” affected the capital city of Maharashtra as well.

The Mumbai airport witnessed chaotic scenes as the cyclonic conditions affected flight operations. Several flights were cancelled or delayed indefinitely, and some planes could not land. Hundreds of passengers were left stranded and frustrated.

The weather office has issued a “thunderstorm” alert for some districts in coastal Maharashtra.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Kolhapur during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out,” IMD said.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the seas off the coast of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep.

“The state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly,” the IMD said.

In Kutch, the officials at the Kandla Port started taking proactive action by shifting people from low-lying areas to temporary storm shelters. The port authorities said that six ships had already left the port and 11 more would leave on Monday (June 12).

As the cyclone Biparjoy is also expected to make a landfall along the Sindh coastal region of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Pakistan has issued a high alert.

