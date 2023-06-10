Cyclone Biparjoy: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa on high alert

The storm, with winds of up to 145 km per hour, could result in heavy rain and strong winds in coastal areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa, warned the IMD

The cyclonic storm Biparjoy, classified as “very severe” a couple of days ago, is now expected to intensify further during the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (June 10). The storm, which is presently located about 690 km west of Goa, will move north-northeastwards, according to the weather forecasting agency.

The storm, with winds of up to 145 km per hour, could result in heavy rain and strong winds in coastal areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa, warned the IMD.

The IMD in a tweet on Saturday morning (June 10) said, “VSCS ‘Biparjoy’ over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 10th June, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during next 24 hours.”

VSCS “Biparjoy” over eastcentral Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 10th June, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during next 24 hours. More details: https://t.co/EGetkpfIzS pic.twitter.com/bvcsB3dME4 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2023

Fishermen in Valsad, Gujarat have been told not to go out into the sea, and Tithal Beach, a popular tourist spot in Valsad, has been closed to tourists till June 14 as a precaution.

TC Patel, the Valsad Tehsildar, told ANI that people would be moved to shelters that have been prepared for them, if necessary.

The IMD has told fishermen along the coast of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep not to take their boats out into the sea. A yellow alert was issued for eight districts in Kerala on Friday (June 9).

The cyclone may reach South Gujarat on Sunday (June 11) or Monday (June 12), according to reports. The government is on alert mode, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been kept ready for any situation, said the Surat Collector, BK Vasava.

The cyclone was named “Biparjoy” by Bangladesh. It means “disaster” or “calamity” in Bengali.

