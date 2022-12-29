CRPF denies Congress charge, says Rahul Gandhi violated security guidelines

While the Congress has alleged security breach during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, CRPF has said security arrangements work fine only when a protectee follows the guidelines

Responding to the Congress’ allegation that Rahul Gandhi’s security was breached during the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has said it was Gandhi who broke the security guidelines.

Security arrangements were “fully made” for Gandhi in accordance with the laid-down guidelines but he himself “violated” the security protocols, government officials said on Thursday (December 29).

The Congress on December 28 wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging security breaches during the Yatra in the national capital, and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Gandhi and others taking part in the march. Dismissing the allegations, the officials said the security arrangements made for a protectee work fine when the protectee himself adheres to the laid-down security guidelines.

CRPF to take up matter

The officials alleged that on several occasions, Gandhi has been seen to violate laid-down guidelines, which has been communicated to him from time to time. For instance, since 2020, 113 violations have been observed and duly communicated, the officials said. During the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, too, Gandhi “violated” security guidelines, and the CRPF, which provides his inner cordon of Z-plus security, will be taking up this matter separately, the officials said.

Asserting that the Congress has lost its leaders and former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi for the “country’s unity,” AICC general secretary KC Venugopal wrote in a letter to Shah, “The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders.”

Venugopal also alleged that some “miscreants” who had entered the Yatra camp site illegally were later found to be Haryana’s intelligence unit personnel, who interrogated people who took part in the Yatra.

Congress’ complaint

“The security of the Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions following its entry into Delhi on Saturday. The Delhi Police completely failed to control the surging crowds and maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who has Z+ security,” he alleged.

The situation was so severe that Congress workers and Bharat Jodo Yatris walking with Gandhi had to form a security perimeter, he wrote, and claimed that “Delhi Police remained mute spectators.”

Venugopal also sought improved security for the Yatra, as it is set to enter the sensitive states of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra will resume on January 3, 2023, after taking a nine-day break in Delhi.

