Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong asks Centre to ensure Rahul’s safety in ‘sensitive’ zone

Party cites security breaches during Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Delhi leg; Congress general secretary writes to Amit Shah to ensure MP’s safety as he enters Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir on January 3

The Congress has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing concern over Rahul Gandhi’s security as he enters “sensitive” areas like Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir on the final leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The party has alleged that the MP’s security was breached on multiple occasions after he entered Delhi. Delhi Police is under the Union Home Ministry.

Congress leader Pawan Khera showed a video of a huge crowd around Rahul in Badarpur and said, “Rahul Gandhi has Z+ security cover. But despite that, there was no rope around him when he entered Delhi.”

“We are now entering Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. These are sensitive areas. We have brought this to the notice of the Home Ministry,” Khera added. “This is a party which has lost two prime ministers. We are all very concerned about Rahul Gandhi’s security,” he said.

“Under IB watch”

One incident of security breach reportedly happened in Haryana’s Sohna on December 23. Some unauthorised persons were allegedly caught snooping around, but they were later found to be from the police, the Congress claimed. Earlier, party leader Jairam Ramesh claimed the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was interrogating people who met Rahul on the Yatra.

“The security of Bharat Jodo Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions, and the Delhi Police completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Shri Rahul Gandhi who is assigned Z+ security,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote in the letter to the Home Minister.

He stated in the letter that the situation was so bad that Congress workers and the “yatris” walking with Rahul had to form a security perimeter around him as Delhi Police stood “mute spectators.”

“Congress sacrifices”

Reminding the Centre that every citizen has the Constitutional right to move throughout India’s territory, the letter said, “Bharat Jodo Yatra is a padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the country. The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders.”

Venugopal also cited the sacrifices made by Congress leaders for the unity of the country. “The Congress party’s two Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country. The Congress’s entire state leadership of Chhattisgarh was wiped out in a Naxal attack in Jiramghati on 25th May 2013,” he wrote.

“Moving forward, Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter the sensitive state of Punjab and J&K in the next phase starting from January 3, 2022,” he added, seeking the safety and security of Rahul and all the yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra.”

Khera alleged there was a “conspiracy” to stop the Yatra. “Attempts are being made to defame the Yatra. Those who want to disrupt it are making attempts through their police, their media. They won’t be successful,” he added.

(With agency inputs)