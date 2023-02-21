Crackdown on gangsters: NIA raids over 70 locations across 8 states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided more than 70 locations spread across at least eight states on Tuesday (February 21) in a major crack down against gangsters. The NIA also raided the premises of a close aide of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Gandhidham.
The agency conducted searches in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Delhi.
Gujarat: NIA conducts raids at premises of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aid in Gandhidham
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/SWCPME90kn#NIA #LawrenceBishnoi #Gandhidham #NIAraid pic.twitter.com/fbD8p0xsu9
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 21, 2023
These raids are connected with an investigation into a case that was registered by the NIA against gangsters and their criminal syndicate.
Also read: NIA raids 60 locations in Karnataka, Kerala, TN targeting ISIS sympathisers
More than 30 locations in Punjab were raided.
NIA is conducting searches and raids at more than 70 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, UP, Gujarat and MP regarding a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate.
Visuals from a house located in Azad Nagar in Yamunanagar, Haryana pic.twitter.com/VR5oU0PBvc
— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023
This is reportedly the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network in India.