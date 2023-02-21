Crackdown on gangsters: NIA raids over 70 locations across 8 states

Raids connected with an investigation into a case that was registered by the NIA against gangsters and their criminal syndicate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided more than 70 locations spread across at least eight states on Tuesday (February 21) in a major crack down against gangsters. The NIA also raided the premises of a close aide of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Gandhidham.

The agency conducted searches in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

These raids are connected with an investigation into a case that was registered by the NIA against gangsters and their criminal syndicate.

