Conmen swindle man of Rs 4.15 lakh outside Delhi airport

A 53-year-old man, who works as a labourer in Saudi Arabia, was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 4 lakh in foreign currency outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi by two persons posing as customs officials, the police said.

According to the FIR, Mohammad Suleman, a native of Ajmer in Rajasthan, landed at the Delhi airport early on Sunday (June 25) morning from Saudi Arabia. Outside the airport, the two accused, posing as customs officials, led Suleman to the parking area. On the way, they took his passport and belongings. They then took the victim to Mahipalpur in a car being driven by another person, the complaint stated.

The accused stopped the car in an isolated area and snatched his mobile phone, Saudi Riyal 19,000 (valued at Rs 4.15 lakh) and Rs 2,000 in Indian currency. They asked him where he got the mobile phone and the foreign currency, a police official said on Tuesday (June 27).

The accused then forced the victim out of the car and sped away while telling that they would return with their senior officer, the police official said.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered and investigation is underway, the police said.

(With agency inputs)