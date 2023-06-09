Man arrested at Delhi airport for talking about ‘bomb’ over call on Vistara flight

The accused has been identified as Azeem Khan, a resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. He was travelling to Dubai on a connecting flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Vistara flight number UK-941

A man was arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after his co-passenger overheard him talking about a “bomb” during a telephonic conversation on a Vistara flight.

The incident occurred at 4.55 pm on June 7 (Wednesday) and the flight was delayed by a couple of hours, as it was thoroughly checked before being given clearance to fly.

The accused has been identified as Azeem Khan, a resident of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. He was travelling to Dubai on a connecting flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Vistara flight number UK-941.

Also read: Unruly passenger ‘assaults’ crew member on Goa-Delhi Air India flight

A woman heard the accused talking about a ‘bomb’ over the phone and she immediately informed the flight crew onboard. Based on the woman’s complaint, the crew members handed over the accused to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), after which the Delhi Police arrested him. The man was being questioned by the police.

Later, a senior police official said the passenger was travelling to Dubai and had been speaking to his mother. The official said the passenger had told his mother that the airport security had stopped him from carrying a coconut in his bag for fear it could contain explosives. The female co-passenger panicked on hearing the word “bomb” and raised an alarm.