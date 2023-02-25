Congress reserves 50% seats for SC/ST, minorities, women, youth on CWC

The amendment to the party’s constitution will also allow inclusion of former prime ministers from the party and former AICC chiefs to the CWC

The Congress, which is currently holding its 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh, has amended its constitution to provide 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), women, youngsters and minorities in its working committee.

According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include the former prime ministers from the party and the former AICC chiefs.

The party has also raised the number of CWC members to 35 from the earlier 25.

The amended constitution says from now on, the party will only have digital membership and records.

The party on Saturday called for a third front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, former president Sonia Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the BJP government, accusing it of “fuelling the fire of hatred” and “viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals”.

She urged the Congress workers to tackle the current regime with vigour and reach out to people to convey the party’s message.

Sonia said the Congress is not just a political party but it reflects the voices of people of all religions, castes and genders. She asserted that the party will fulfil the dreams of all of them. “This is a particularly challenging time for the Congress and the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have captured every institution. The BJP is fuelling the fire of hatred and viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals,” she alleged.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge dubbed the BJP government as “anti-people” and said the nation under its rule was facing the toughest times in 75 years.

(With inputs from agencies)