Congress pressuring judiciary: Rijiju on Rahul being escorted by colleagues to Surat court

Rahul Gandhi on Monday is slated to file an appeal in a Surat court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks

Law minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday (April 3) questioned the plan of Congress leaders to accompany disqualified Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to a Surat court to appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case, while accusing the Congress of exerting “undue pressure” on the judiciary.

Rahul is slated to be in Gujarat’s Surat on Monday to file an appeal in a court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remarks.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi to appeal against conviction in defamation case in Surat court on Monday

Senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-ruled states, and other national and state party leaders are likely to accompany him to the court, sources said.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra onboard a flight to Surat. pic.twitter.com/akLdGKMqIq — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Rahul’s lawyers said the matter is likely to be taken up for hearing by the sessions court on Monday itself.

“My point is very simple – why Congress party is trying to put this kind of undue pressure on the judiciary. There are means and ways to deal with judicial matters. But is this the way?” Rijiju said.

He wondered whether there has been a case in the past where an entire party is trying to gherao a court.

Also read: Congress garners support for Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

“The ED takes action, they want to gherao ED office. When the CBI takes action, they want to gherao the CBI. When court gives verdict, they want to take over the court complexes.

These kind of activities demean democracy and every Indian must condemn it,” he told reporters in Parliament House complex.

Dubbing the move of Congress leaders to accompany Gandhi to court as “sycophancy of one family” he wondered whether the family was above the country.

Also read: Gujarat Congress invites Rahul Gandhi to attend sammelans across state

(With inputs from agencies)