Congress didn’t understand importance of Panchayati Raj for 4 decades: PM Modi

The prime minister was inaugurating the Haryana Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad, a two-day BJP event, via video conference

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 7) said the party could not understand for four decades after Independence how important it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages.

Advertisement

“No concrete efforts were made to strengthen the Panchayati Raj institutions during the Congress rule,” he said after inaugurating the Haryana Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad, a two-day BJP event, via video conference.

Also read: People want corruption, dynasty and appeasement to quit India: PM Modi

The prime minister said the country today was moving ahead unitedly to realise the goal of a developed India and to fulfill the resolutions of Amrit Kaal.

“During the 25 years of journey of this Amrit Kaal, we have to keep in mind the experiences of past decades,” he said.

“The road to a developed India goes through tier 2 and tier 3 cities and through villages which are becoming modern,” he said. “A new hope and energy is visible in the hinterland and in small towns,” the prime minister added.

Also read: BJP projects PM Modi’s face due to Rajasthan leaders’ incapability: CM Gehlot

“The Congress could not understand for four decades after independence how important it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages,” Modi said. “They also left the Zila Panchayat system to its own fate,” he added.

BJP chief JP Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP chief OP Dhankhar and other BJP leaders were present during the event at Surajkund in Faridabad, Haryana.

(With agency inputs)