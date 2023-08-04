Congress asks Chair to let Rahul Gandhi attend Lok Sabha

Rajendra Agrawal, who was presiding over the proceedings in the Lok Sabha said the Speaker would take cognisance of the development

The Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Friday (August 4) asked the Chair to allow Rahul Gandhi to attend the House after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Advertisement

Chowdhury made the plea to Rajendra Agrawal, who was presiding over the proceedings, when the lower House took up private members’ business.

“Our leader Rahulji got relief from the Supreme Court. I demand from the Chair to allow him to attend the House at the earliest,” he said.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi’s conviction paused; Priyanka cites Buddha’s quote, thanks SC

Agrawal said the Speaker would take cognisance of the development.

Earlier on, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, restoring his status as an MP.

Also read: What does SC’s disqualification stay order mean for Rahul Gandhi?

Rahul was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction in the defamation case on March 23.

(With agency inputs)