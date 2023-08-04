Rahul Gandhi’s conviction paused; Priyanka cites Buddha’s quote, thanks SC

The Supreme Court halted Gandhi's conviction in the defamation case related to his comment about the Modi surname.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday (Aug 4) praised the Supreme Court’s decision to suspend Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 defamation case. She referenced a quote by Gautam Buddha, stating that “Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.”

Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Gandhi in the defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

Reacting to the development. Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter, “Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth ~Gautama Buddha.”

The Congress general secretary thanked the apex court for the decision and wrote “Satyameva Jayate”.

Also Read: Modi surname case: SC stays Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said there is no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

“No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea by Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed a criminal defamation case in 2019 against Gandhi over his “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

(With agency inputs)