Cong takes dig at Modi over Aero India

Accuses him of taking credit for the event that started way back in 1996

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Monday said “the man in fancy dress” has claimed credit for Aero India when the truth is that it started in 1996 and is held in Bengaluru because of the presence of organisations there tracing their origins to the Nehruvian era.

The Opposition party’s attack came after Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yelahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “The man in fancy dress claims credit for Aero India, the show held in Bengaluru. The truth is it started way back in 1996 and gained in strength over the years. It is held in Bengaluru simply because of the presence of organisations there tracing their origins to the Nehruvian era.”

After inaugurating the 14th edition of Aero India, Modi, who was wearing a hat along with kurta-pyjama and sadri jacket, said India has “rejuvenated” its defence production sector in the last eight-nine years and is looking at increasing the export of military hardware from USD 1.5 billion to USD 5 billion by 2024-25.

(With Agency inputs)