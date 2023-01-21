Cong releases Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan logo, ‘chargesheet’ against BJP

The Congress plans to cover 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and 6 lakh villages as part of the Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, a “political extension of the social and ideological Bharat Jodo Yatra”

The Congress has released the logo of its upcoming Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan along with the party’s “chargesheet” against the Narendra Modi government. Copies of the “chargesheet” will be distributed to the people as part of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan to be launched on January 26.

A letter from Rahul Gandhi detailing the reasons for his Bharat Jodo Yatra will also be distributed along with the chargesheet. The “chargesheet” terms the BJP as the “Bhrasht Jumla Party,” with the tagline of “Kuch Ka Saath, Khud Ka Vikas, Sabke Saath Vishwasghaat” — a sarcastic take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas” slogan.

Also read: After ‘apolitical’ yatra, Cong set for ‘political’ Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and communication department chief Jairam Ramesh released the logo and “chargesheet” in Delhi on Saturday.

Advertisement

‘Political extension’ of Yatra

The Congress plans to cover 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and 6 lakh villages as part of the Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan. The Abhiyan, which the Congress has dubbed as a “political extension of the social and ideological Bharat Jodo Yatra,” will continue till March 26. In some states, particularly Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, where elections are due in February, the Abhiyan may be extended by a month or so.

“After 130 days of this historic program (Bharat Jodo Yatra), Congress has got enough inputs from the people of the country. Lakhs of people spoke to Rahul Gandhi as he walked. We can understand the pain they are in due to the misrule of the Modi government,” said Venugopal.

He added that the Abhiyan would be a house-to-house campaign to spread the message of Bharat Jodo Yatra to the people.

Also read: Jammu: 9 injured in twin blasts amid high security for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Venugopal said Rahul will hoist the Tricolour at the Pradesh Congress Committee office in Jammu and Kashmir at 10 am on January 30, which will be followed by a public meeting in Srinagar to bring Bharat Jodo Yatra to an end.

“The main issues raised through the Yatra are unemployment, price rise, and divisive-destructive politics of the BJP,” the Congress leader added.

(With agency inputs)