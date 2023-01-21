Jammu: 7 injured in twin blasts amid high security for Bharat Jodo Yatra

The blasts in the transport yard of Narwal were triggered by suspected terrorists at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Seven people were injured in two explosions within a span of 15 minutes in Jammu on Saturday (January 21).

The additional director general of police (Jammu zone) confirmed the explosions and injuries to six people.

Hospital sources, however, said seven people were admitted with splinter injuries and all of them are “stable”.

Also read: Only talks with Pakistan can end terror in Jammu & Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Advertisement

The blasts in the transport yard of Narwal were triggered by suspected terrorists at a time when security agencies in the region are on high alert amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress and the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The first blast occurred around 10.45 am, followed by another explosion, an official said, adding that the whole area was cordoned off and a search operation underway.

Jaswinder Singh, an eyewitness, said the first blast occurred in a vehicle that was sent to a workshop for repairs.

Also read: Light snowfall in Kashmir hits flights; Srinagar-Jammu highway closed

Fifteen minutes later, another explosion nearby littered the area with damaged parts and garbage, said Singh, chief of the Motor Spare Parts Association.

Five people were injured in the first blast and two more in the second, he added.

Jammu’s deputy mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria said only investigation can reveal where the twin blasts were accidental or linked to militancy.

“I asked the officers & they told me that only after an investigation will they be able to say if the blasts were accidental or linked to militancy. I’ve been told that 7 people are injured & some of them are critical,” he told ANI.

“CRPF, Army, J&K Police are all here and sanitising the area. It is too early to give you any information. Let us first do the investigation, and then we will get back to you,” said Kamal Sisodiya, a CRPF Commandant.

(With inputs from agencies)