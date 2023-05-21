Congress leaders remember Rajiv Gandhi as ‘great son of India’ on his death anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Gandhi family on Sunday paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Rajiv Gandhi
On this day in 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE terrorists in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu I Photo: PTI File

On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Sunday (May 21), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and members of the Gandhi family, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joined a multitude of party leaders in paying homage at Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial, Veer Bhumi.

Sharing a video of his father on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always.”

Kharge also shared a video on Rajiv Gandhi’s life on Twitter. “Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. Through multiple interventions such as lowering of voting age, strengthening Panchayati Raj, Telecom & IT revolution, and sustained peace accords he transformed India, propelling it in 21st century.

Our humble homage on his martyrdom day,” he said in a tweet. The former prime minister assassinated on this day by LTTE terrorists at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu in 1991 during an election campaign.

